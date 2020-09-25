How to Follow Tulane vs. Southern Miss Football on Gameday

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane football team gears up to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. (CT) kickoff. Listed below are the different ways Green Wave fans can follow the action on Saturday, as Tulane looks to defend “The Bell”.



Tulane Sports Network from Learfield/IMG College

On-Air Time: 1:30 p.m.

Pregame Show: 12:30 p.m.

Network Affiliates: Baton Rouge (104.1 FM), Covington (104.1 FM), Hammond (104.1 FM), Houma (104.1 FM), Mandeville (104.1 FM), Monroe (540 AM), New Orleans (104.1 FM), Slidell (1560 AM) and Thibodeux (104.1 FM).

Announcers: Andrew Allegretta (play-by-play); Steve Barrios (analyst)

Streaming Apps: Tunein (Tulane Sports Network from Learfield/IMG College)

Click here to listen live.



Television: Stadium

On-Air Time: 1:30 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Hassel and A.J. Hawk

Channel Finder: Spectrum | Verizon | Direct TV | Dish Network | Comcast Xfinity | Cox



Time Zones Live Network Options Eastern AT&T Sportsnet (Pittsburgh) Fox Sports Detroit Plus Fox Sports Ohio Fox Sports Southeast (Plus) Fox Sports Sun (Florida) MASN 2 MSG Network Central Fox Sports Midwest Fox Sports North Fox Sports Southwest (Plus) Fox Sports Wisconsin Marquee Sports Network Pacific Fox Sports Arizona Plus Fox Sports West



Plus indicates Regional Sports Networks’ second or alternate channel for live coverage. Fans can also watch the game live by downloading the Fox Sports Go app by clicking here.



Satellite Radio: XM and Internet

XM: Channel 385

Internet: 975

Announcers: Andrew Allegretta (play-by-play); Steve Barrios (analyst)



WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}