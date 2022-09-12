LSU fans know about the Mississippi State Mike Leach offense — especially after surrendering 623 passing yards in 2020, but LSU head coach Brian Kelly says they’re going to have to tailor the offensive game plan for State’s offense as well.

The reason why?

“You’re going to see tempo, see us move the tight end around, change formations, do some things like that,” said Kelly. “But it’ll be a blend with an eye towards being efficient offensively. “

