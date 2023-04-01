Can LSU “contain” National Player of the Year Catilin Clark?
That’s the question Tiger defenders hope to answer with a definitive ‘YES’ in Sunday’s National Championship Game.
Hear from Kim Mulkey and the team by clicking the video above.
by: Brian Holland
Posted:
Updated:
