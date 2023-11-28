METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – In week two, Rummel posted a giant win, 20-17 over Division III semifinalist University Lab, but, the injury bug bit at the wrong time. The Raiders lost to two talented squads Shaw and Holy Cross.

At one point, Rummel was missing four of five starting offensive lineman, and three of their four safeties, plus quarterback Evan Burg for the season with a shoulder injury.

“We tried to take on the idea that October was going to be our month, and it kind of was,” Raiders head coach Nick Monica said.

On October 6th, the Raiders upset John Curtis 27-21.

“I think the Curtis game really did that for us. That was a game we were not supposed to win. The kids showed up; and we were in a bad spot leading up to that health-wise; and they played their butts off; and that was the turning point of the season,” Monica continued.

Rummel lost its last three regular season games but has since defeated Northwood, Captain Shreve, and St Paul’s in the playoffs. One of those two trips to Shreveport was eventful.

“We are on our second trip to Shreveport and one of our Hotards blows a tire, and we are stranded on side of the road for an hour,” Monica explained.

Nick Monica said he and his coaches were so frustrated they were yelling but not in front of their players. The coaches projected confidence, and it paid off.

“You have to do that behind closed doors because the kids are looking at you; and you have to give them the poker face.”

Rummel has not beaten Catholic at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge. A win sends the Raiders, with only four regular season wins, to the Dome for a most unlikely trip.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts