NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Less than 24 hours after Tulane’s loss to SMU in the American Athletic Conference Championship game, multiple sources are reporting that the Green Wave football program has now lost its head coach.

ESPN College Football Insider, Pete Thamel, is reporting that Willie Fritz is finalizing a deal with Houston to become the Cougars’ new head football coach.

Reports surfaced that a verbal agreement was in place between Houston and Fritz before Tulane’s game on Saturday. Fritz denied the reports after the Green Wave’s 26-14 loss.

Willie Fritz reportedly addressed his departure with the Tulane football team Sunday morning.

Houston made the official announcement on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, around 10 a.m.

The Green Wave are gathering for their bowl announcement on campus at 11 a.m.

Offensive coordinator Slade Nagle is expected to be the interim head coach for their upcoming bowl game.

The Willie Fritz era in Uptown New Orleans saw 54 wins in eight seasons, 23 in the last two with a 2022 American Athletic Conference championship and a win over USC in the Cotton Bowl.

Fritz led the Green Wave to five bowl game appearances if you include the 2023 season. He will have coached four of those games.

