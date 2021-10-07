Houston rallies past Tulane, 40-22

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) scrambles out of the pocket during first-half play against Houston during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (A.J. Sisco/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Clayton Tune passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns, including a go-ahead score late in the third quarter to Jeremy Singleton as Houston rallied past Tulane 40-22.

Tune threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes of 11 yards to Christian Trahan and 17 to Singleton to spot the Cougars to a 14-0 lead.

Tulane scrapped back with Tyjae Spears weaving 39 yards for a touchdown late in the first half, pulling the Green Wave within 17-15.

Just after halftime, Michael Pratt hooked up with Will Wallace on a 29-yard scoring pass as Tulane grabbed a 22-17 lead.

The lead lasted just about seven minutes before Tune and the Cougars reasserted themselves.

