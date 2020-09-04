House education chair: Landry letter critical to return of Louisiana high school football

Most of the south is playing football, and in October, Louisiana will join the party.

Friday in Baton Rouge, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said high school football will kickoff Thursday October 8th and 9th. Bonine made his remarks at a meeting of the state education committee at the Capitol in Baton Rouge.

Covid-19 concerns have kept Louisiana in phase 2. And, as part of phase two, football teams were not able to gather in groups of more than 25.

House education chairman Ray Garafolo, a Republican from Meraux, said an opinion this week from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, that LHSAA members schools were no longer liable due to Covid-19 carried much weight in the decision to bring back football.

“It was a critical piece,” said Garafolo, who represents House District 103.

“The LHSAA wanted to make sure that member institutions were not subject to liability.”

The attendance threshold to start the season is expected to be 50 percent.