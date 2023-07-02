TOLEDO, Ohio (WGNO) — Houma journeyman Rance “Pressure” Ward lived up to his nickname as he relentlessly pursued undefeated junior middleweight Husam Al Mashhadi to claim a majority decision victory at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, Saturday night.

The judges scored the fight 57-57, 58-56 and 59-55 in a six-round bout on the undercard of ESPN’s Top Rank Boxing main event featuring undefeated heavyweight Jared Anderson versus former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin.

The 29-year-old, 153-pounder from Terrebonne Parish, who won his first four pro fights, is 2-2 in his last four and now 8-5-1 (2 KOs) overall. Meanwhile, 20-year-old southpaw Al Mashhadi (6-1) had won five of his first six by knockout.

In the main event, Anderson remains unbeaten by unanimous decision, 98-91, 99-90 and 99-90.

“The Real Big Baby” improves to 15-0 in his first fight to go the distance. His other 14 wins are by way of knockout. Martin’s record falls to 29-3-1 (26 KOs).

