The New Orleans Pelicans fell in their preseason opener, but not before making a huge second half comeback.

The Pelicans, down by 24 points in the third quarter, lost at Minnesota 117-114 Monday night. The game was the first of the preseason for new Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

Nickiel Alexander-Walker led New Orleans with 22 points. Trey Murphy had 21 points, including six three pointers.

He spoke with reporters after the game.