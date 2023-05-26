*Courtesy UNO Sports Information

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The New Orleans Privateers put up five runs in the ninth inning as they rallied from a narrow deficit to defeat the Northwestern State Demons on Friday evening at Joe Miller Ballpark.



The Privateers advance to the championship where they will have to defeat Nicholls twice.



It’s the second time the Privateers have advanced this far since joining the Southland.



DECISIONS

Collin Horton threw 3.2 shutout innings and earned the win, his third of the year. The loss went to Andrew Cossio who gave up all five runs in the ninth.



Jeissy De la Cruz set the tone after drawing a walk to lead off the ninth in eight pitches. After a sac bunt by Jorge Tejeda , the offensive barrage started.



Issac Williams doubled into the gap to tie the game. Williams now has a hit in each of the four Privateer contests this week. Two batters later, Tyler Bischke doubled the opposite way to right-center, scoring Williams to give New Orleans the lead.



The Privateers added on with an RBI single from Mitchell Sanford and a two-run double by Miguel Useche . New Orleans sent all nine men to the plate in the inning.

After the dust settled, Nolan Daniel came in and shut the door. He needed just 11 pitches to get through the ninth.



Northwestern State jumped ahead 3-2 when Jake Haze hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. From there, Kyle Froehlich was brought on and managed to eat up 3.2 scoreless innings but the Privateers got him in a jam. With two on and two outs, the Demons went to the pen an Cossio got the last out of the eighth.



New Orleans got the scoring started when Anthony Herron Jr. blasted a two-run homer off the foul pole in the second inning to give New Orleans an early lead.



INSIDE THE BOX

Colton Mercer started and went 4.1 innings with six strikeouts. Horton threw 46 pitches in an efficient outing for the win. Sanford went 3-for-4 with an RBI, two stolen bases and a run. Bischke was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run.



Gray Rowlett had two of the Demons’ five hits. Chase Prestwich started and allowed two runs on three hits in four innings.



NEXT UP

The Privateers will face Nicholls at 1 p.m. on Saturday.