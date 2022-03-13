NEW ORLEANS — Collin Horton’s masterful performance set the stage and Anthony Herron Jr’s walk-off home run sealed a 1-0 win for the New Orleans Privateers on Sunday afternoon against the Youngstown State Penguins at Maestri Field.

From the outset, Horton was dominant, perplexing the Penguin lineup throughout. He recorded 16 strikeouts over 8.2 innings and had a no-hitter going until Braeden O’Shaughnessy singled through the left side.

Horton left to a rousing round of applause from those in attendance and Jack Williams entered. The final out was recorded on a back pick from Miguel Useche.

HERRON’S BLAST WINS IT

Having to deal with Matt Brosky all day was a difficult task but Herron jumped on the first pitch he saw in the ninth inning, driving it to deep left for his second home run of the season. It was also the second walk-off win for the Privateers in the series.

IN THE RECORD BOOKS

Horton placed his name in the record books and was one strikeout shy of tying the Privateers’ single-game high, which is co-held by Terry Kieffer and Thomas Diamond. Horton recorded the most strikeouts in a game by a Privateer since Bryan Warzek (Mar. 30, 2018).

INSIDE THE BOX

The Privateers were limited to just four hits on the day. Pearce Howard, Jeissy De la Cruz and Andrew Guidry each had singles in the contest. Guidry’s was his first collegiate hit. Williams picked up the win to move to 3-0 on the season.

Both pitchers were tough to hit all day and only one runner got into scoring position before Herron’s walk-off when the Penguins drew a pair of walks in the fourth inning.

NEXT UP

The Privateers will host South Alabama in a mid-week contest on Tuesday, Mar. 15. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.