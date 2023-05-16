NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another score for LSU football in the transfer portal.

Running back Logan Diggs, who left Notre Dame, has landed at LSU. LSU, on its social media, announced Diggs, Tuesday.

Diggs, who prepped at Rummel, was recruited by Brian Kelly to Notre Dame when he was the coach there in 2021. Diggs has two years of eligibility remaining.

Diggs had a big game for the Irish in a Gator Bowl win over South Carolina. He rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown, and had 79 receiving yards and a touchdown. For the 2022 season, he 820 yards rushing, and four touchdowns. He also had 10 receptions for 211 yards and two scores.

Diggs also considered South Carolina and Ole Miss.

Ed Daniels analysis: Diggs is a versatile piece to the already crowded LSU running back room. With Josh Williams and Armoni Goodwin expected to be healthy in the fall, plus Noah Cain, and two freshman Trey Holly and Kaleb Jackson, the Tigers are stacked. Plus, Destrehan’s John Emery, who was concentrating on academics in the spring, could return.

Diggs has both power and speed, and is a big threat in the receiving game, as evidenced by his 21 yards per reception average in 2022.

All of the running backs above, have one common trait. They will running behind one of the best offensive lines in the SEC, led by tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones.