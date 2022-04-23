LAKE CHARLES, La. – For the second time in as many games, McNeese walked off the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team, 6-4, with a home run in Southland Conference action at Joe Miller Ballpark.

Southeastern (17-22, 7-7 SLC) led, 4-2, entering the ninth, but the Cowboys (22-17, 8-6 SLC) rallied to tie the game before Brad Burckel’s opposite-field, two-run home run provided the winning margin.

The Lions took an early, 2-0, lead in the second inning. Champ Artigues pulled a two-out double off the wall in right-center field before Tristan Welch launched his sixth homer of the season.

McNeese left fielder Julian Gonzales answered with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning, cutting the Lions’ lead in half.

Lake Charles native Adam Guth locked into a pitchers’ duel with Cowboy starter Chance Stone over the next several innings.

Leading 2-1, SLU chased Stone from the game in the sixth. With one out, Preston Faulkner and Shea Thomas knocked back-to-back singles to put runners on the corner. Champ Artigues laid down a squeeze bunt off reliever Tyler Stone, bringing home Faulkner to pad the Lions’ lead.

The Cowboys answered almost immediately. Guth walked the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the inning before surrendering back-to-back singles. Earlier in the ballgame, Guth worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam without allowing a run.

This time Southeastern went to the bullpen for Dalton Aspholm. The junior right-hander from Baton Rouge, Louisiana minimized the damage, allowing one run on a sacrifice fly.

Aspholm shut down the Cowboy bats, striking out six batters during his three-inning stint.

SLU added a run to its lead once again in the seventh. Pierce Leavengood drew a leadoff walk. Pinch-runner Nick Ray advanced to second base on a passed ball before scoring on Rhett Rosevear’s two-out single to center.

The Lions handed the ball over to Gage Trahan in the ninth to close it out, but McNeese rallied for four runs.

Tyler Stone (1-0) earned the win, allowing one unearned run in 3.2 innings of relief. He surrendered one hit and a pair of walks, striking out three. Trahan (2-3) was saddled with the loss for the second time in the series, allowing four runs in 0.2 innings pitched.

LINE SCORE

McNeese 6, Southeastern 4 (Apr 23, 2022 at Lake Charles, La.)

——————————————————————————–

Southeastern ……. 020 001 100 – 4 6 0 (17-22, 7-7 SLC)

McNeese …………. 010 001 004 – 6 12 0 (22-17, 8-6 SLC)

——————————————————————————–

Pitchers: Southeastern – Guth, Adam; Aspholm, Dalton (6); Trahan, Gage (9) and Grizzaffi, Bryce. McNeese – Stone, Chance; Stone, Tyler (6) and Hunter, Kade.

Win-Stone, Tyler (1-0) Loss-Trahan, Gage (2-3) T-2:53 A-830

HR SLU – Welch, Tristan (6).

HR MCN – Burckel, Brad (6); Gonzales, Julian (4).

Weather: Clear & Sunny

Guth, A. faced 3 batters in the 6th.

