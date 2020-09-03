Home improvement: Saints quarterback says productive offseason yielding results this summer

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) takes a snap during training camp at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Pool Photo by David Grunfeld)

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston lost weight, down to 225 pounds he says, and had corrective vision surgery this offseason.

He said those improvements, along with a lot of hard work, are paying off this summer. Here’s Winston at practice Wednesday, splitting reps with fellow quarterback Taysom Hill.

Winston spoke with reporters after practice Wednesday.

Last season at Tampa Bay, Winston threw 33 touchdown passes, and 30 interceptions. He signed a one year contract as a free agent with the Saints.