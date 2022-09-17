NEW ORLEANS — The Holy Cross Tigers defeated rival Chalmette 51-13 Saturday afternoon at Tad Gormley Stadium.

The teams were neck-and-neck in the first half with the tigers taking a 14-13 lead into the break.

Holy Cross would start off the third quarter leaning on their two-headed monster at running back, Claude Johnson and Kayden Andoh, to piece together a 37-point second half.

Holy Cross improves to 2-1 with the win Saturday while Chalmette falls to 1-2.

The Tigers play Rummel next Saturday at Joe Yenni Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.