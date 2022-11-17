NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Holy Cross and head football coach Nick Saltaformaggio have parted ways, the school announced on Thursday (Nov. 17) afternoon.

Coach Saltaformaggio began teaching and coaching at Holy Cross in 2020 after previous coaching jobs at Hahnville and East Jefferson, securing state titles with both teams in the past decade.

“We appreciate all that Coach Salt has accomplished to further the mission of Holy Cross in his time here. He has put forth a tremendous amount of personal effort into the football program, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” said William J. Gallagher, Headmaster of Holy Cross School.

Holy Cross will conduct a formal search for a new head football coach for the 2023-2024 season. The Tigers’ season ended last week with a first-round playoffs loss at St Paul’s.

