NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Holy Cross found themselves on the short end of an 11-2 run at the start, but rallied to overtake visiting McKinley in the second half en route to a 60-52 win in the LHSAA Division I select boy’s basketball playoffs in New Orleans Friday night.

The Panthers were spurred on with two three-pointers in the first, but the Tigers began to claw back in the second quarter starting with a runaway dunk from Savoi Hebert to cut the lead to 10 with 3:09 on the clock.

Trent Ramsey found Cash Pichon under the basket for two to pull to within six, 22-16 with 49 seconds in the half.

Holy Cross closed the gap to three at the half with an uncontested layup by Devin Harris off a steal and pass from Derrick Johnson.

In the second half it was all Holy Cross with the Tigers extending to a 13-point lead thanks to a team-high 17 points from Savoi.

With the win, Holy Cross advances to play Huntington in the regionals on Tuesday, Feb. 28.