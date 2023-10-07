NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Holy Cross Tigers improve to 6-0 on the year with a 55-30 win over St. Aug Saturday at Tad Gormley Stadium.

The Tigers went into the halftime locker room down 24-20 and spoiled the Purple Knights’ homecoming celebrations with a second-half surge that outscored St. Aug, 35-6.

The Holy Cross defense forced timely turnovers and the offense would take advantage.

Quarterback, who was named WGNO Friday Night Football’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week for his performance against John Curtis, doubled his production from a week ago.

Canatella tossed six touchdowns in the win Saturday, two to Krosse Johnson, three to Koby Young, and the final touchdown to Finn Martin in the fourth quarter.

Holy Cross will face Brother Martin Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium.

Latest Posts