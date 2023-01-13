NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Holy Cross announced via social media that it has named former Crusader Scott Wattigny as its new head football coach following the departure of Nick Saltaformaggio after three seasons.

‘Coach Salt’ has joined Franklinton as its new coach.

Wattigny previously served as head coach at Archbishop Hannan and Catholic High, New Iberia.

During his time at Hannan, he led the Hawks to its first perfect regular season.

“My entire career has led to this opportunity as I have always worked hard to further expand my understanding of the job and experiences,” said Wattigny in a school press release. “I am ready to get to work as soon as my feet hit the campus to carry on the HC legacy and prestige, as well as continue to grow with new ideas.”