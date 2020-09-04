Holy Cross Football prepares to play in other parishes after Mayor Cantrell statement

NEW ORLEANS, La. – High School Football will return October 8th and 9th, and coaches around the state were celebrating.

But, in Orleans Parish, maybe not so.

At a press conference with Governor John Bel Edwards, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell was asked to comment on the LHSAA’s stance on high school football.

Cantrell responded, “You don’t need to ask me that question. Let’s just be real about it. We are not there. We are in phase two with no contact sports at this time.”

Moments after Mayor Cantrell made her remarks, we spoke with Holy Cross Head Coach Nick Saltaformaggio.

Coach Salt said, “If we have to go to St. Bernard Parish to play, St. Tammany to play, Jefferson Parish to play, we are going to find places to practice and play. I can only speak for Holy Cross.”

Ed Daniels:” So you are prepared to go play and practice in another parish?”

Coach Salt responded, ” As you know Holy Cross has a bunch of busses at its disposal. So we will just put the football team on the bus, and we will find a playground to practice at in Jefferson Parish, practice at night at Memtsas or Yenni. Someplace will let us practice, maybe Tony Porter field will have a Holy Cross crowd at it. But, we are going to play some football.”