NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Holy Cross Tigers defeated East St. John, 56-19 Thursday night at Tad Gormley Stadium.

How It Happened:

The Tigers drew first blood with a 2-yard touchdown run by Ke’Rynn Smith in the first quarter to give Holy Cross the 7-0 lead.

In the opening minutes of the second quarter, a Jake Roberts sack forced East St. John to punt the ball from inside their own ten. Koby Young turned it into a 36-yard punt return for a touchdown to give the Tigers the 14-0 lead.

East St. John quarterback Lorenzo Zeno would respond minutes later with a 60-yard touchdown run to cut the Holy Cross lead to 7.

The Tigers would answer with another scoring drive capped off by a 5-yard touchdown run from Claude Johnson to take the 21-7 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, East St. John’s Dwayne Brown weaved his way through a wave of Holy Cross Tigers for an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but a failed extra point attempt would make it a 21-13 ball game.

Just before the half, Holy Cross quarterback Cole Canatella would connect with Krosse Johnson for a 60-yard score to give the Tigers the 28-13 lead at the break.

Holy Cross opened the second half with a four-yard touchdown run by Ke’Rynn Smith to extend their lead, to 35-13.

East St. John’s final score of the night would come after an interception by Ja’Hyi Jones. Zeno would keep it himself for a 12-yard touchdown run but a failed two-point conversion would keep the score 35-19.

Claude Johnson would lead another Holy Cross charge down the field with a ten-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 23-point cushion.

Holy Cross would never look back.

Up Next:

The Tigers’ first regular season under head coach Scott Wattigny ends with an 8-2 overall record and a 4-2 mark in Catholic League play.

Holy Cross entered the night No. 3 in the Division I select power rankings and will discover their playoff seeding on Sunday when the brackets are released.

