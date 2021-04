NEW ORLEANS — The Holy Cross Tigers defeated the St. Aug Purple Knights, 9-4 thanks to a 6 run outburst in the 6th inning Monday night at Wesley Barrow Stadium.

The Tigers remain undefeated since returning from their Covid-19 pause last week, winning their 4th straight game.

The Purple Knights are back in action tomorrow night at 6:30 against Shaw at Wesley Barrow.

Holy Cross plays Brother Martin at Holy Cross Park tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m.

