NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A familiar face will make it onto the Holy Cross School baseball diamond next spring, but instead of making plays, he’ll be calling the shots.

On Thursday, it was announced that Aaron Barras will take on the role of Tigers head baseball coach.

A St. Bernard native and Holy Cross alumnus (’98), Barras was a Holy Cross Man award recipient and achieved all-district, all-parish, all-metro, and all-state honors his senior year.

After high school, Barras played at the next level at Spring Hill College in Mobile where he was Freshman of the Year in the GCAC and achieved all-conference honors twice.

Barras leaves a head coaching position at Kenner Discovery Charter High School where he helped start the school’s baseball program and led the Swamp Owls to their first victory.

“I am humbled and honored to come home to Holy Cross School as the new varsity baseball head coach,” Barras said in a statement. “I can’t wait to meet the players, parents, faculty, staff, and Holy Cross community.”

Barras replaces Andy Cannizaro as head coach of the Tigers.