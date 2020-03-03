Holy Cross advances to Division I Quarterfinal Round

NEW ORLEANS, La.- Holy Cross Boy's Basketball hosted C. E. Byrd Monday night in the Division I Regional round.
Holy Cross would miss 11 free throws in the first half, and go into the locker room trailing, 27-16.
The Tigers would come out of the locker room a completely different team.
Holy Cross outscored Byrd 42-19 in the second half to win, 58-46.
Senior, Jeremy Lindsey would finish with a game-high 15 points.
They will play Brother Martin Friday night in the Quarterfinal round.
That game starts at 7 p.m.