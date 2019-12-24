Holiday cheer: Pelicans make 15 triples, win at Portland

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The Pelicans produced one of their best efforts of the season, a 102-94 win over the Trailblazers in Portland Monday night.

Portland’s four game win streak was snapped. New Orleans won for only the 8th time in 31 games.

The Pelicans made 15 of 35 three point field goal attempts. Jrue Holiday’s triple gave New Orleans a 95-88 lead with just over seven minutes to play.

Holiday scored 21 points to lead New Orleans. Brandon Ingram had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Derrick Favors scored 12 points, and grabbed 13 rebounds for New Orleans.

The Pelicans play at Denver Christmas night.