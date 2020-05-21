Hold that Tiger! St. James pass rusher, Saivion Jones, commits to LSU

ST. JAMES,LA. – 2021 St. James Defensive End, Saivion Jones, announced Wednesday night that he will be committing to play football at LSU.
LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron’s “Hold that Tiger!” tweet had the fanbase curious as to who the 12th potential member of the 2021 recruiting class would be.
Saivion Jones is a 6’5, 240 lbs 4-star pass rusher from St. James High School.
He helped lead the Wildcats to dominant 15-0, 3A Championship run in his Junior season.
According to 247 Sports, Jones finished with over 100 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.