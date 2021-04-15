Hold That Tiger! Max Johnson’s brother, Jake, commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Football program received word today that Jake Johnson, the younger brother of Sophomore Quarterback Max, is committing to play football for the Tigers.
The 6’5, 225 pound Tight End from Oconee County is ranked as the No. 1 Tight End in the nation according to 247 sports composite for the 2022 class.
Johnson committed to LSU over schools like Georgia, Alabama, and Clemson.
Johnson finished his Junior season with over 780 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns, averaging 21 yards per reception.
A downfield, pass-catching option for his brother Max, should he remain the Tigers starting Quarterback moving forward.