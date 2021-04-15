Hold That Tiger! Max Johnson’s brother, Jake, commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Football program received word today that Jake Johnson, the younger brother of Sophomore Quarterback Max, is committing to play football for the Tigers.

The 6’5, 225 pound Tight End from Oconee County is ranked as the No. 1 Tight End in the nation according to 247 sports composite for the 2022 class.

Hold That Tiger! — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) April 15, 2021

Johnson committed to LSU over schools like Georgia, Alabama, and Clemson.

Johnson finished his Junior season with over 780 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns, averaging 21 yards per reception.

A downfield, pass-catching option for his brother Max, should he remain the Tigers starting Quarterback moving forward.