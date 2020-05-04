Hold That Tiger! 2021 QB Garrett Nussmeier commits to LSU

The LSU Tigers have their quarterback (commitment) of the future.

LSU head coach tweeted out a “Hold that Tiger” after landing Garrett Nussmeier, the top pro-style QB in the state of Texas for the 2021 high school class.

Nussmeier announced the verbal commitment via social media on Monday afternoon.

Garrett’s father, Doug, was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 4th round of the 1994 NFL Draft.

He was a backup QB for the Saints from 1994-97, and spent his fifth and last year in the league with the Indianapolis Colts.

Doug Nussmeier is currently the Quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys.