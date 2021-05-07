Hold em Hess: Jesuit ace tosses shutout, Jays win game one over Raiders

METAIRIE – Jesuit ace Holden Hess went into Friday night’s quarterfinal series against Rummel with a 1.02 earned run average.

He lowered it. Hess tossed a complete game six hitter, fanning five as Jesuit defeat Rummel 7-0 before a big crowd at John Ryan Stadium.

Jesuit is the two seed, Rummel the 7.

The two teams play Saturday at 1 pm. If Rummel wins and forces a deciding third game, it will be played at 6:00 pm.

Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Fastball, presented by Delgado Community College, education that works.