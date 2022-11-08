16th ranked Tulane hosts 21st ranked Central Florida Saturday at Yulman Stadium. The game will mark the first time since 1949 that a ranked Tulane team will host a ranked team at home.

The last time that happened was in November of 1949 when 13th ranked LSU visited 10th ranked Tulane. The Tigers won 21-0 before 79,292 at old Tulane Stadium.

Here’s Tuesday’s interview with Wave head coach Willie Fritz.

Tulane is the highest ranked group of five team in all polls.

Quarterback Michael Pratt threw two touchdown passes in a win at Tulsa. He now has 55 in his career, one shy of Ryan Griffin for 4th place all-time. Patrick Ramsey holds the Tulane career TD passing record with 72.

Tulane is 5-0 in American Athletic Conference play. Central Florida and Cincinnati are both 4-1.