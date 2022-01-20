Historic Algiers basketball court receives new life with NCAA ‘Legacy’ project

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A major project is underway on the New Orleans West Bank through an NCAA initiative to bring the community together over the love of basketball.

In less than three months, the historic Morris F. X. Jeff Sr. Park Recreation Center (formerly Behrman Park Recreation Center) will undergo renovations that include an upgraded basketball court and new recreation rooms.

(Photo Courtesy: Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation)

(Photo Courtesy: Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation)

(Photo Courtesy: Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation)

(Photo Courtesy: Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation)

(Photo Courtesy: Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation)

(Photo Courtesy: Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation)

The NCAA says the project’s features include:

New hoops, rims, scoreboards, and wall padding to the gymnasiu

Brand new flooring, clean spaces, and fresh coat of paint

New rooms in the facility, including a fitness studio and electronics center

A mural featuring local artisits Alina Allen and Matt Thompson

The project is part of the NCAA “Final Four Legacy Project,” an initiative designed to give the community in the Final Four’s host city a place to play for generations to come. Other organizations with a hand in the renovation include Degree Deoderant and the Final Four Local Organizing Committee, consisting of Tulane University, the University of New Orleans, and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Managing Director, JoAn Scott, was pleased to announce the project, saying:

“There will be a lot of hard work put into the completion of the historic Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park Recreation Center as part of the 2022 Men’s Final Four Legacy Project, and we hope that New Orleans youth and the community will have many years to come to enjoy the renovated facility. We thank NCAA corporate partner Unilever, its brand Degree Deodorant, and the local workforce for their committed support with this project as the initiative moves closer to completion.”

Officials say the finished project will be unveiled in late March, just days ahead of the Men’s Final Four tip-off at the Caesar’s Superdome on April 2nd and 4th.