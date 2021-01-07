Hill’s late free throws lift Thunder over Pelicans 111-110

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points, George Hill hit the go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds left, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 111-110.

The Pelicans had the final possession of the game and top scorers Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson both touched the ball.

But it was second-year reserve guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker who took the final shot from 3-point range and it rattled out.

Darius Bazley had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

Williamson scored 29 points and Ingram 24.