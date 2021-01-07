Hill’s late free throws lift Thunder over Pelicans 111-110

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points, George Hill hit the go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds left, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 111-110.
The Pelicans had the final possession of the game and top scorers Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson both touched the ball.
But it was second-year reserve guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker who took the final shot from 3-point range and it rattled out.
Darius Bazley had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City.
Williamson scored 29 points and Ingram 24.