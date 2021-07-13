Hilliard returning to LSU for fifth season

BATON ROUGE, La. — Monday night, LSU senior pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard announced on social media he will return to the team for his fifth season.

Hilliard had a bounce-back season in 2021. After Jaden Hill tore his UCL against Vanderbilt, the Central native earned the third spot in LSU’s starting rotation.

The right-handed pitcher started eight games and finished with a perfect 6-0 record. In 21 total appearances, Hilliard tallied 53 strikeouts in 54.1 innings.

Although he was a senior this past season, Hilliard has been eligible for an additional season. The NCAA granted spring-sport athletes another year of eligibility after the pandemic shut down the 2020 sports season.