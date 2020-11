TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints prepares to take a snap during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Sunday against the Falcons, Taysom Hill will make his first start for the Saints at quarterback against Atlanta.

The NFL Network reported the news Friday morning, citing a league source.

The move comes as a mild surprise. Jameis Winston replaced Drew Brees for the second half of Sunday’s win over the 49ers.

Brees will miss Sunday’s game with rib and shoulder injuries.

Hill has completed 10 of 18 passes in his NFL career.

The Saints, after a 1-2 start, have won 6 consecutive games.