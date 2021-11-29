Hill, Kamara back at practice as beat-up Saints prep for COVID-stricken Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the second straight day running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram could be seen at practice as an injury-riddled Saints (5-6) squad prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) in the Caesars Superdome on Thursday.

And according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, quarterback and all-round gadget guy, Taysom Hill, could be seen taking first-team reps behind the center on Monday as well.

Hill has been sidelined with a nagging foot injury for the past two games after coming back from a concussion he suffered in a game against the Washington Football Team on Oct. 10.

No word yet on who will get the start against the Cowboys, but since Jameis Winston went down in the first half against the Buccaneers on Oct. 31, backup Trevor Seimian has gotten the nod.

During Winston’s absence, the 29-year-old journeyman has completed 99 or 173 passes for 1,083 yards this season, and has thrown nine touchdowns and just three interceptions. Siemian has also been sacked eight times on the year.

As for Hill, the 31-year-old out of BYU just signed a contract extension last week worth between $40-95 million depending on what position he plays. With the signing, Hill received a $22.5 million guarantee.

The Saints are on a four-game slide since they defeated NFC South rival and defending NFL champions Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have lost three of their last four and are currently combating a recent outbreak of COVID-19 that has so far cost them head coach Mike McCarthy, right tackle Terence Steele, three offensive coaches, and two of their three strength coaches for the game.

Rapoport went on to tweet that Cowboys running back Ezekial Elliot, who was rumored to be questionable for Thursday’s game in the dome, did practice on Monday as well, and is expected to play against the Saints despite suffering from an ailing knee.