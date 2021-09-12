HIGHLIGHTS: Titans topple the Tigers in Week 1 matchup on the North Shore

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Lakeshore Titans relied on a late fourth-quarter touchdown from running back Josh Ray to keep a scrappy Slidell Tigers squad from completing their comeback after being down 21-7 at the half.

The Titans, who scored three unanswered touchdowns after Slidell quarterback Luke Guidry put the Tigers up early in the first on a keeper, won their first game of the season in front of a home crowd at Lakeshore Stadium.

Watch the video from WGNO News above for the Week 1 highlights on the North Shore.