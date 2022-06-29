NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The positive fallout continues for Texas football since Arch Manning committed last Thursday.



Since, nine players have committed to the Longhorns, including three in ESPN’s top 300 in the class of 2023.



The latest to commit is the 43rd-ranked player in the country, wide receiver Johntay Cook from Desoto, Texas.

In the meantime, Manning and his Newman Greenies hosted its weekly 7-on-7 summer series at Michael Lupin Field in Uptown New Orleans on Wednesday evening. However, the first games between Newman-Warren Easton and Booker T. Washington-Brother Martin had to be called with 10 minutes remaining due to lightning.

The night’s action was canceled shortly after once rain set in.

Two weeks remain in the series, with Week 5 commencing next Wednesday at 6 p.m.