NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Fireworks continued in Uptown New Orleans two days after the Fourth of July as the weekly summer 7-on-7 prep football series concluded at Isidore Newman’s Michael Lupin Field on Wednesday evening.

But these were pyrotechnics of a pigskin nature as Newman’s Arch Manning, Warren Easton’s Keddrick Connelly and Brother Martin’s Clayton Lonardo lit up the sky with a few bombs of their own.

The series was the finale of the five-week series, which began last month, with both Booker T. Washington and West Jefferson High also taking part previously.

Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, kicks off Aug. 19.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.