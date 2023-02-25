NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — St. Paul’s won its 11th state soccer title on Saturday, beating Dutchtown 2-0 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.

Daniel Wayert scored the first goal in the 19th minute off MVP Owen Spath’s long throw-in. Wayert called it an “easy goal,” as the ball fell right to his foot off the head of a Dutchtown defender.

Killian Henderson, the second goal scorer, has quite the back story.

Firstly, February 25, the day of the game, is his birthday. Secondly, he has not scored a single goal this season.

St. Paul’s won its 8th title in the past 14 years. It was the Wolves’ 12th state championship appearance in the past 14 seasons.

Follow us on social media! Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno