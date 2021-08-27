Highlights: St Paul’s defeats Rummel, 17-7 at Christian Brothers Jamboree

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) – The St Paul’s Wolves defeated Archbishop Rummel 17-7 Friday night at Hunter Stadium in the Christian Brothers Jamboree.

The Wolves’ defense set the tone early and finished strong. Defensive lineman Aiden Richards scored the first touchdown of the game in the first half, where St Paul’s led 7-0.

Senior linebacker Gunnar Fiorella-Daussat helped secure the Wolves’ victory with a sack on fourth down late in the game.

St Paul’s opens the 2021 regular season against L.B. Landry.