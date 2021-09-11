Highlights: St James defeats Shaw, 37-27 on Saturday

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) – The St James Wildcats defeated the Shaw Eagles, 37-27 at Joe Zimmerman Stadium on Saturday.

It was the first game of the season for both teams due to Hurricane Ida.

The Shaw Eagles were originally scheduled to face L.B. Landry on Friday but rescheduled to host St James on Wednesday.

St James’ defense scored twice in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Senior wide receiver Shazz Preston accounted for two touchdowns on the day.

