LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, St. Charles Catholic hosted five other area schools in a round-robin 7-on-7 football series at Thomas Dupuy Field in Laplace, La.

The defending back-to-back LHSAA Division III Select state champions were joined by St. Amant, East Ascension, Archbishop Shaw, East St. John and 2022 Division I Select state champion, John Curtis.

“It gives us a chance to get some good quality work against some good quality opponents, but also gives us a chance to work on ourselves,” ESJ head coach Brandon Brown told WGNO Sports. “And so we come out here every week with a certain gap and want to work on something more offensively, working on certain things, defensively and so on and give the opportunity to get that.”

Shaw head coach Hank Tierney concurred with Coach Brown.

“The kids don’t really look at this as practice,” he told WGNO Sports. “They like to compete. The like to go against different color jerseys, different guys and really good teams out there.”

The 32nd season of WGNO’s Friday Night Football commences on Aug. 18.

Live broadcast at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 (The CW). Replay on WGNO at midnight.

