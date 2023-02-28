NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — LHSAA boy’s basketball playoff action bounced along on Tuesday, with two key games tipping off in the area.

First in Division III Select action in Metairie, No. 2-seed Country Day handed Loyola a 57-40 loss in regional play after taking a one-point lead into the half on Senior Night.

Then on the West Bank in Marrero, a capacity crowd watched on as visiting St. Augustine defeated John Ehret, 71-61, in Division I Select.

The Purple Knights were led by Biggie Caliste with 22, while John Kelly III led the Patriots with 24.

In other scores, Catholic defeated Rummel 61-58 in Division I Non-select. Northshore downed Salmen 76-74 following double-overtime.

And lastly, in Division III Select, Parkview Baptist upset No. 1-seed Newman, 43-38.