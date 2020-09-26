Highlights: Slidell scrimmages Lakeshore Friday Night

Mandeville, La – On Friday night, Lakeshore scrimmaged Slidell at the Coliseum.

During the live quarter of the scrimmage, Lakeshore got on the board first when Josh Ray ran up the middle for the first touchdown on the night.

Slidell had an answer on a Torian King touchdown run to make it 7-7.

James Young made an impressive interception on a tipped pass late that ignited the sidelines.

Click on the video above for highlights from the scrimmage.

Following the scrimmage, Lakeshore head coach Craig Jones and Slidell head coach Larry Favre said they were happy to be back on the football field.

To hear from the coaches, please click on the video above.