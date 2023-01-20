MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Loyola New Orleans-commit Kameron Johnson scored recorded a game-high 23 points in Archbishop Shaw’s 78-55 win over West Jeff inside the Eagles Nest in Marrero, La., on Friday night.

Johnson drove the basket with a reverse layup to send Shaw on a 12-2 run to start the game. The Eagles never trailed and took a 38-21 halftime lead.

Aside from Johnson, Shaw’s Aidan LaSalle added 13 points, while Christian Creppel tallied 11.

Zee Augustine led West Jeff scorers with 14, while Elijah Garrison hit four treys for 12 points.