METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Rummel’s Rhett Centanni sent it straight up the middle to score two runs in a 4-3 walk-off win over John Curtis at Mike Miley Stadium in Metairie, La., on Friday.

The Raiders blew a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh after starter Giancarlo Arencibia reached his pitch count after striking out the first two batters leaving one out to go.

Rummel struggled in relief and surrendered the lead off a 2-RBI double from Dagan Bruno.

Arencibia recorded 12 strikeouts on the night, while Curtis pitcher Austin Ackel notched six.