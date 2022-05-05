NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two old football rivals are pretty good at baseball, too.

Rummel faced off against John Curtis Christian at Mike Miley Stadium in Game One of the best of three LHSAA Baseball Division I Quarterfinals in Metairie, La.

The Raiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead thanks in large part to a two-run single by Evan Burg in the top of the third.

Curtis rallied back thanks to pitcher Austin Ackel helping his own cause with a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh.

However, with a man on, Rummel holds off Curtis to win the first game, 3-2, with Raiders pitcher Brock Bullinger picking up the victory.

Game Two returns to Mike Miley on Friday at 6:30 p.m.