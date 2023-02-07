COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Within the first six minutes of play, visiting Ponchatoula Green Wave (24-6) took a 21-8 lead over St. Paul’s Catholic 19-9) en route to a 72-58 win to capture at least a share of the District 6-5A title in Covington, La., on Tuesday night.

Six-foot-nine junior forward Allen Graves led the Green Wave with 27 points before leaving the game late in the fourth with an ankle injury.

Jeremiah Lewis contributed 15 points as well.

St. Paul’s senior point guard Reece Seicshnaydre led the Wolves with 22.

Ponchatoula, which is 6-0 in district play, has a final district game remaining – Hammond on Feb. 10.