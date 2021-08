NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Newman Greenies scrimmaged the Holy Cross Tigers Thursday Night at Lupin Field.

On the opening series, Arch Manning threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Kai Donaldson.

The following Newman possession ended in a Jake Roberts interception.

For full highlights from the scrimmage, click on the video above.

Newman plays Ponchatoula at the Swamp in the Ponchatoula jamboree on Friday, August 27th.

Holy Cross plays Douglass in the Chalmette high jamboree.