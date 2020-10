Metairie, La – On Saturday, the Newman Greenies defeated the Country Day Cajuns 27-7 at Joe Yenni Stadium.

With the win, Newman improves to 2-0 on the season.

Newman quarterback Arch Manning accounted for three touchdowns on the night. Manning rushed for two scores and threw for another on a 3-yard TD pass to A.J. Johnson.

To watch highlights from the game, click on the video above.